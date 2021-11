10/23/21: #YerrrUptown Opening Reception @ Buunni Inwood

Yerrrr…. Listen up familia, hit up Buunni Inwood (4961 Broadway) on Saturday, October 23 at 6:30 pm for the Opening Reception of #yerrruptown by our good friend Carlos Rivera A.K.A @eyeshootnyc. The exhibit is now up at Buunni Inwood through November 26.

