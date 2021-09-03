Uptown On TV: Sinaliento

Posted on September 3, 2021

Washington Heights’ own and friend to the UC, Elvis Nolasco, has a new film you can catch right now on HBO Max. Show that man some Uptown Love and check it out ASAP.

An old school cop tries to take down a drug cartel in the Dominican Republic. In the meantime, his daughter has fallen in love with a construction developer who’s unwittingly gotten embroiled in the drug cartel’s dealings.

