Uptown On TV: Sinaliento

Washington Heights’ own and friend to the UC, Elvis Nolasco, has a new film you can catch right now on HBO Max. Show that man some Uptown Love and check it out ASAP.

An old school cop tries to take down a drug cartel in the Dominican Republic. In the meantime, his daughter has fallen in love with a construction developer who’s unwittingly gotten embroiled in the drug cartel’s dealings.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.