09/02/21: Black Health: Medical Racism, Resistance, and Wellness

Join a virtual conversation with four scholars whose work examines the long history of medical racism and unequal access to quality medical care.

The conversation brings together four scholars whose work examines the long history of medical racism and unequal access to quality medical care including mental health care; the racialized political economy of public hospitals; and the extensive struggles Black people have waged to challenge health care inequalities and build strategies for their own wellness.

Join the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture for a conversation with Deirdre Cooper Owens (Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology); Martin Summers (Madness in the City of Magnificent Intentions: A History of Race and Mental Illness in the Nation’s Capital); Stephanie Evans (Black Women’s Yoga History: Memoirs of Inner Peace); and George Aumoithe, a scholar of U.S. healthcare and the political economy of New York hospitals.

