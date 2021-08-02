Happy B-Day James Baldwin

On this day, August 2, in 1924, visionary James Baldwin was born in Harlem. Our beloved Baldwin spoke to truth to power unflinchingly for the entirety of his life. His work still resonates, inspires and informs to this day.

Check out this awesome Ted Ex lesson by Christina Greer, directed by Jérémie Balais and Jeffig Le Bars.

Long Live James Baldwin….

#JamesBaldwin

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.