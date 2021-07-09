Summer meals program launched | Manhattan Times

It’s a fight to beat back hunger.

Free meals will be available at approximately 400 community sites across the city and all 820 locations hosting the Summer Rising summer school program.

Starting July 6, the NYC Department of Education (DOE)’s annual Summer Meals program will begin offering free meals. Community meal sites are open to all New Yorkers and will serve grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Every New Yorker should have access to healthy, nutritious food this summer, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said in a statement. “Our heroic food service staff continue to show up for their neighbors and I am proud that our schools are a partner in the fight against hunger.”

