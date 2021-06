Uptown Video: Dominicana Walking Tour

S/O to Word Up Books for sharing this really cool video of a walking tour with Angie Cruz and Kianny Antigua celebrating the release of the Spanish translation of #Dominicana and the Spanish audiobook. If you have not read the simply awesome book, hit up Word Up Books and get your copy.

