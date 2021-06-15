In The Heights @ Incarnation

Posted on June 15, 2021

Photography by @dotshotit

This past Saturday we had the pleasure of attending a fund-raiser at the venerable Incarnation School (175th & St. Nicholas) put on by their alumni association. It was simply magical to catch In The Heights, in the Heights. In fact, the location was just down the block from where most of the film is set. Also, who knew that Incarnation had a rooftop with such breathtaking views? Shout out to the homie @dotshotit for the invite and @coachmichy and the rest of the folks who made this truly special night happen.

Donate to Incarnation: https://incarnationnyc.org/donate

In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation In The Heights @ Incarnation

Donate to Incarnation: https://incarnationnyc.org/donate

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Uptown Collective Holiday Party Shout: Led Black

December 15, 2011

THE MANHATTAN TIMES 1OTH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE OUT NOW

December 10, 2010

Put You On: Bloomspot Uptown Deal – Tread Bike Shop

May 17, 2011