In The Heights @ Incarnation

Photography by @dotshotit

This past Saturday we had the pleasure of attending a fund-raiser at the venerable Incarnation School (175th & St. Nicholas) put on by their alumni association. It was simply magical to catch In The Heights, in the Heights. In fact, the location was just down the block from where most of the film is set. Also, who knew that Incarnation had a rooftop with such breathtaking views? Shout out to the homie @dotshotit for the invite and @coachmichy and the rest of the folks who made this truly special night happen.

Donate to Incarnation: https://incarnationnyc.org/donate

