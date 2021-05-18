UC Love: Entre Mar Y Palmeras

Listen up folks, set your DVR, create a reminder, do whatever you have to do but don’t miss Entre Mar Y Palmeras when it debuts on HBO Max June 3rd. The greatest musician that Quisqueya has ever produced, Juan Luis Guerra, invites you to Playa Esmeralda in Miches, Dominican Republic for a one-of-kind, intimate experience with one of the most important and highly acclaimed Latino artists of all time. Juan Luis Guerra fans worldwide will be watching. So Should You.

Entre el 🌊 y 🌴, un concierto con Juan Luis Guerra & his legendary band, 4.40, comes to HBO Max June 3rd.

