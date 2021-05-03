UC Love: SUMMER OF SOUL

This teaser for SUMMER OF SOUL is straight fire. We simply did not know that in the summer of 1969 some simply stellar talent performed Uptown for The Harlem Cultural Festival, which was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). We’re talking real heavyweights like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln among many others. The footage was never seen and almost lost to history until now. SUMMER OF SOUL marks the filmmaker debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The film will in theaters and on Hulu July 2. We cannot wait…

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.