UC Love: Missing Them

Missing Them brings a living memorial to the stage, adapted and developed by Uptown’s own Reza Salazar and Anjali Tsui, in collaboration with THE CITY’s award-winning MISSING THEM project.

Go beyond the headlines and numbers surrounding the pandemic to experience the human stories that live on as we look toward the future and create space to heal.

For more info: UC Love: Missing Them

