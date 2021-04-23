05/01/21: Cinco De Mayo Fiesta @ Tryon Public House

Listen up familia, do you have your Cinco De Mayo plans set? Well, look no further and hit up Tryon Public House (4740 Broadway) pronto to secure your spot. One of our favorite local pubs, Tryon Public House, will have Live Music as well food and drink specials. So there you have it folks. Stop playing and make your reservations ASAP by calling 646-918-7129.

