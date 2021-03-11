Uptown Video: How I Built A $75 Million Restaurant Empire

Chef Marcus Samuelsson is no mere restauranteur. Chef Marcus has turned his passion for cooking and his love of his adopted home of Harlem into a multi-million dollar restaurant empire. Check him out here talking to CNBC on how he turned his dreams into a reality. The awesome piece also delves on the pandemic pivot that he made that kept the dream alive.

