The Uptown Tweet of the Week: Happy Heightsiversary

Happy Heightsiversary, everyone.

13 years ago tonight, the opening night crowd was cheering so loud that I couldn't hear the clave beat to start the show. Looked to the wings for help: the cast was cheering too. Still in that moment, grateful… -LMMhttps://t.co/oY0gwCrdMj — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2021

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.