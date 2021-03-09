#OTD In The Heights Musical Opening Night

On Sunday, March 9, 2008 In The Heights officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater. The rest is, as they say, history. In The Heights would go on to be nominated for thirteen Tony Awards and took home four, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations as well as Best Choreography. Later this summer, the In The Heights movie will drop and this story will come full circle. You got to love it.

