Get Vaccinated Uptown…

So, this is how it happened. This past Tuesday, I went to www.myconnectnyc.org at approximately 3:50 pm. I created my account and had an appointment for 4:45 pm that same day. I could not believe that within 10 minutes I had an appointment and within the hour I would have my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Upon arrival at the Armory, you are greeted by a bevy of folks dedicated to getting you in and out of there as smoothly and efficiently as possible. Everyone I encountered was helpful and knowledgeable and took the time to answer my many questions. The person that gave me my shot was super gracious and even assisted with my vaccine selfie for The Gram. Shout out to NYPH for making this process so seamless after some initial missteps. To my people, get your vaccine as soon as you qualify. Seniors, health care personnel, some essential workers as well as people with certain underlying health conditions are now eligible. This is the first step to defeating this scourge. Click below and make it happen.

