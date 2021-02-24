New call line will help uptown seniors access COVID vaccines| Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

As difficulties have mounted in making appointments online, a new bilingual phone line has been launched to help uptown seniors book their slots to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was created by New York-Presbyterian (NYP) in partnership with the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), which is handling the calls.

NYP is running a vaccination hub at the Washington Heights Armory, with appointments available to seniors 65 and over. On Tuesday, a phone hotline was debuted to make it easier for seniors residing specifically in Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx to schedule appointments there.

Local seniors can now call 646.838.0319 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Staffed by associates who speak English and Spanish, the hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

