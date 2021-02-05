Yankee Stadium new vaccination site | Bronx Free Press

From jubilation to inoculation.

The site of nearly 30 World Series championships will now serve up life-saving vaccines to the borough’s residents.

A Covid-19 vaccination site for Bronx residents opened at storied Yankee Stadium today, Friday, Feb. 5.

The site, established through a partnership between New York State, New York City, the New York Yankees, SOMOS Community Care and the New York National Guard, is expected to vaccinate 15,000 people in its first week of operation.

Appointments will be available to Bronx residents only who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 1A or 1B.

Residents can make an appointment at Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 833-SomosNY.

The Yankee Stadium vaccine hub was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

