Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Don’t F With Flipper

In this episode the crew talks about Rachel receiving two speeding tickets within minutes of one another, Jaime getting hooked on Hallmark, and Frank going on a weekend trip to Connecticut. On this week’s BOCHINCHE BITES, Jaime dishes on a fight club being raided by the cops in NYC, the pope liking a bikini pic on Instagram, and North Korea training dolphins for military use. On this week’s FRANKSPIRACY NEWS, Frank tells us all about the pineal gland.

