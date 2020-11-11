UC Must-Reads: LEST WE FORGET THE HORRORS: A CATALOG OF TRUMP’S WORST CRUELTIES, COLLUSIONS, CORRUPTIONS, AND CRIMES

Big shout out to McSWEENEY’S for putting together a comprehensive list of all of the shit that Trump has put us through. Totally almost 1000 entries, the list starts in 2011 and continues to the present day. McSWEENEY’S even makes the list downloadable. So click below and check it out.

