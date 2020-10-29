Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

In this episode the crew (including guest co-host Jerry “Elmo Difoca” Diaz) talk about Rachel’s son going back to Zoom school, Jaime scared of long voting lines, Jerry seeing early footage of his new show “Bodega Makeover”, and Frank dog sitting for his neighbor. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on the trailer for the new Selena show on Netflix, a couple naming their daughter after an internet provider to score free wifi, and the end of Quibi. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank gets in the Halloween spirit and breaks down the number “666” and how it relates to different current events.

