🚨Call For Submissions: The Latino Stand-Up! Comedy Competition🚨

HBO Latino in partnership with the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), the nation’s leading platform for Latino creatives and audiences, announced the second annual Latino Stand-Up! a national competition in search of the best Latino stand-up comedians around the country. The competition is designed to support emerging talent and increase awareness and representation of Latino voices in the comedy industry. The top five comedians will perform, and a winner will be chosen at a virtual event in early December. The event will be hosted by one of the 2019 Latino Stand-Up! winners, Mark Viera.

Entry rules, eligibility and prize info: NYLatinoFilmFestival.com

You can catch last year’s winners on ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS, available to stream on HBO Max.

“I’m excited to be the host of the 2020 ‘Latino Stand-Up!’ Comedy Competition,” said Viera. “After winning last year and taping my first ‘Entre Nos’ Special, I am honored to be a part of this tournament of funny, knowing what’s at stake and how these performances will potentially change the career of an up-and-coming comedian. Let the jokes roll and the laughter flow, again.”

HOW IT WORKS:

Applicants must submit a 3-5 minute video of their stand-up performance in English (or bilingual), which has not been previously broadcast in any form, at www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com (free to enter). Submission deadline is Friday, November 13, 2020 by 11:59pm EST.

All eligible submissions will be judged by a panel of screeners, comprised of Viva Producers, NYLFF members and HBO executives, who will determine the top 5 finalists based on performance and creative material.

The finalists will be invited to perform an 8 -10 minute comedic performance at the ’Latino Stand-Up!’ finals, scheduled to take place virtually the week of December 7th. The winner will be revealed that night.

The winning comedian will be included in an upcoming Entre Nos comedy special airing in 2021 on HBO Max.

ELIGIBILITY:

Must be 21 years of age or older to enter

Open to all persons of Latino descent

Only TV rated performances will be considered

U.S. Citizens or Permanent Residents who physically reside in the United States, including Puerto Rico

PRIZE:

The winning comic will receive a paid opportunity to appear in an upcoming HBO ‘Entre Nos’ comedy special, including an all-expense paid trip to the taping

The winner will have a chance to meet one-on-one with a comedian from the Entre Nos roster.

About Mark Viera

NYC-born Comedian Mark Viera has been dubbed by many as the Latino Bernie Mac. A soul-baring storyteller, Mark consistently drives his audience to hysterics. To watch Viera perform is a unique comedy experience. Mark has been seen on NBC’s Emmy Award winning show “30 ROCK”, Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed,” Comedy Central’s Gabriel Iglesias Presents: “Stand Up Revolution” and Russell Simmons Presents: “Live At The El Rey,” BET’s “Comic View” and AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live.”

About HBO Latino

HBO Latino is a dedicated Spanish-language premium channel that delivers compelling and culturally relevant programming to the U.S. Latino audience. Exclusive to the channel are award-winning Original Series from Latin America, Spanish language films from the U.S., Latin America, Spain and the Caribbean, Latin music concerts and artist specials, original comedy shows and more. Additionally, HBO Latino offers the latest Hollywood movies and HBO original programming from the network’s main channel in Spanish. HBO Latino is included free with an HBO subscription. HBO Latino programming is available across multiple platforms including HBO On Demand® and HBO Max™.

About Viva Pictures

Founded by Victor Elizalde, Viva Pictures Distribution, LLC is an independent film production studio and all-rights distributor with a focus on Kids & Family, Spanish-Language, and Horror content. Whether it be the hottest names in Stand-Up Comedy, the latest horror picture for Halloween, or an epic animated adventure – Viva Pictures and its partners are able to release its Movies and Television specials in theaters, top home video retailers, and On Demand platforms worldwide in hundreds of millions of homes. For more information, please visit www.vivafilmco.com.

About the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF)

The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) is the nation’s premier Urban Latino film event founded by Calixto Chinchilla. Since its inception in 1999, each year, the NYLFF brings together more than 20,000 movie fans and industry executives for a celebration of culturally relevant and entertaining experiences that aims to build audiences for Latino cinema, support the film community with professional development and foster relationships for Latino talent. Programming includes the flagship film festival in New York City, the Futuro digital conference, competition programs, as well as community programs. For more information on NYLFF, please visit www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com.

