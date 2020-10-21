Uptown Eats: Fall Fare @ Harlem Shake

You just can’t go wrong with burgers, brews and spirited milkshakes. Shout out to Harlem Shake (100 W 124th St) for inviting us over to check out the new items on their Rotating Specials. The BAE Burger is something else folks. It is delicious. The 2 deliciously smashed burger patties comes with a decadent shallot BBQ jam, gruyere, bacon and in their words “wild-ass” mushrooms. Get yourself like 2 of those. The Mississippi Mudslide Shake with a shot of Bailey’s hits just right in the Fall when the weather is getting nippy. They also have WAP galore on deck. Watermelons And Prosecco. Get your mind out of the gutter folks. Check Harlem Shake ASAP and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

