Watch Now: Charm City Kings On HBO

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

I have the great honor and privilege of being the Social Media Manager for the esteemed New York Latino Film Festival so I got to see Charm City Kings on the 2nd of 3 New York Latino Film Festival Drive In Experiences in the Bronx last month. This is a must-see film to better understand how marginalized people somehow find a way to give their lives meaning, substance and resonance. Hit up HBO Max and check it out ASAP.

Fourteen-year-old Mouse desperately wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets. Based on the documentary 12 O’Clock Boys, Charm City Kings is one boy’s unforgettable journey toward manhood. The electric feature from Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto won the hearts of audience and critics alike at its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, taking home the Special Jury Award.

