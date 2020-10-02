Uptown Docs: Siempre, Luis On HBO

The fruit doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Uptown and Puerto Rican 🇵🇷 Super Hero Luis Miranda Jr. is the father of another Uptown and Puerto Rican 🇵🇷 Super Hero, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Siempre, Luis follows Luis Miranda Jr. over the course of a year as his devotion to family and country propels his insatiable appetite for empowering his fellow Latinos. With humor and heart, the documentary dives into Miranda’s campaign to mitigate the devastation of Hurricane Maria in his homeland by tirelessly organizing relief efforts and managing the logistics behind bringing his son Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. ‌

Siempre Luis, premieres 10/6 on @hbo @hbolatino and available to stream on @hbomax.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.