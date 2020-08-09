View this post on Instagram

Saturday August 22nd Location: Mitchel Square Park, Broadway & W 167th St Meet Up 7:15pm / RUN 7:30pm No Bag Check Please wear PPE Practice Social Distancing #BlackLivesMatter #BlackMilesMatter #Circa95Athletics ############# As days become weeks, months and years we would like to remind all that the fight for the preservation of humanity didn’t start yesterday and won’t be done tomorrow. To that end we celebrate Black August as a month to embrace the principles of unity, self-sacrifice, political education, physical training and resistance. Join us on Saturday August 22nd for a 5K in preparation for the coming storm, the struggle continues…