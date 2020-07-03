Netflix Love – Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

You have no idea how much the iconic Walter Mercado means to so many in the Latinx community. When I was a kid, everything in my house would literally stop when Walter Mercado popped up on the tv. My mother could be frying something on the stove in the kitchen, while simultaneously arguing with my dad in another room but when the horoscopes came on during the local Spanish language news you better not interrupt Walter. Before gender fluidity was an acknowledged thing in our community, Walter was unapologetically and unabashedly himself. Walter exuded a certain nobility, presence and positivity that we are in dire need of right now. Shout out to Netflix for providing that for us. Long Live Walter!

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.