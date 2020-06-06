New York City Quarantine Film Festival

Presented by Inwood Art Works, producer of the acclaimed Inwood Film Festival and Film Works Alfresco programs in NYC. The purpose of the New York Quarantine Film Festival is to encourage New Yorkers to express their creativity, celebrate their city, exercise their resilience, and have some fun while staying safe in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The films with the most likes by the general public at the end of the voting period from June 1- 13, 2020 receive awards.

AWARDS:

Filmmakers will be awarded $250 each for the “most liked” films for the following awards voted on by the general public:

Five “Best in Borough Awards” for the most liked film submitted from Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.

Best Comedy Film – for the most liked comedy film.

Best Dramatic Film – for the most liked dramatic film.

Best Horror Film – for the most liked horror film.

Best Kids Film – for the most liked film made by a kid, 12 and under.

Special Bonus: The “Top 10” liked films, along with the awarded films, will get a public presentation (post-quarantine) in NYC Parks in 2021 as part of Inwood Art Works’ Film Works Alfresco outdoor cinema series.

For more: New York City Quarantine Film Festival

