Op-Led: Don’t Let Anyone Divide Us

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

I woke up this morning to find #Dominicans trending on Twitter. I was aghast to say the least. The reason that Dominicans were trending was because a supposed racial incident that took place on Dyckman last night. The thing was that the incident as it was described by far too many people on social media was completely mischaracterized. It was sold as an Anti-Black lynch mob that was intent on doing harm to African-Americans. That was not the case whatsoever. Those that sold that narrative should be ashamed.

What did happen is that the denizens of Dyckman came together to prevent the looting that had engulfed Fordham Road, Burnside Ave and other parts of the Bronx the prior night. A misunderstanding occurred with a small group of young Black men that were not from the immediate area. The hood chased them away. No one was beaten. That was it. Today, those very same young men were back on Dyckman to show the world the meaning of brotherhood. The hood handled this without the need for guidance from those in the outside world. That is to be commended.

We cannot allow the enemies of our community to dictate the narrative. We are one. The bottom line is that in this city, and far too many cities across this country, the police have way too much power. They have the power of life and death and it is a power that is abused way too often. They are killing us and that has to end. To be talking about anything else right now is a convenient distraction. Let us not be distracted. Vigilance! #BLM

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

