Uptown Video: #FindingBET – The Untold Story Of Mims

The popular BET series “Finding” has a really cool episode on Washington Heights’ own Mims, who was ubiquitous in the late 2000’s due to his megahit “This Is Why I’m Hot.” The video tells the story of the massive tune and Mims attempt to navigate the treacherous music industry.

