Spread Love: Uptowns Finest Presents L.G’s Collective Art Show

The good folks at Uptowns Finest have put together a collective art show that properly represents both NYC/Uptown and the artists that live here. The 3 day art event begins on Thursday, December 12 with a free kids art show that includes workshops, manicures, music and light refreshments for children. RSVP is a must. Day 2 and 3 are ticketed events featuring a host of talented artists so click the link below and make it happen.

Tickets can be bought ONLINE or at the door. Tickets give you admission to either day but not both.

Admission includes 2 Free drinks and 3 raffle tickets.

Day 1: https://uptownsfinestkidsartnight.splashthat.com/

Day 2 & 3: https://uptownsfinestartshow.splashthat.com/

