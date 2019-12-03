12/08/19: Up Theater Company Presents Showing Up For The Holi-Daze

That’s right folks, hit up Buunni Coffee (4961 Broadway) on Sunday, December 8 at 5 pm for “Half-baked and Brand-spanking” holiday cheer from your favorite uptown artists.

Featuring the story-telling, musical, dancing, photographic and stage-ritual talents of: Deirdre Cipolla ~ Ken Dillon ~ Jonathan Ellers, Oona Higgins and Emma Walter ~ David Eye ~ Holter Graham & Neela Vaswani ~ Rich Grunn ~ Sarah Kiefer, Tara Mooney and Enzo Garcia ~ Amanda Reynolds

Presented by their Holi-dazed Host: Jacki Goldhammer

