The Uptown Tweet of the Week: The Struggle Continues

#OTD in history 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man, a violation of the city’s racial segregation laws. Her historic act sparked a national movement to ensure civil rights and equality for all. Our fight continues! pic.twitter.com/VOXPbOzdQ5 — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) December 1, 2019

