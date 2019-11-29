Spread Love: The African Diaspora International Film Festival Kicks Off Today

The 27th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival is back people. The festival takes place from November 29 to December 15 and boasts an outstanding line up of films from all over the world. Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, Nigeria, Egypt, Brazil are all represented in this truly global film festival. The Opening Night film is Ali’s Comeback: The Untold Story about Ali’s return to boxing after being imprisoned for refusing to fight in the Vietnam War.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.