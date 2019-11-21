Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Twerking on the Titanic

On “Bochinche Bites” Jaime dishes on a congressman passing gas on live television, an Air B&B spot with hidden cameras and a vegan suing Burger King.

On this week’s Frankspiracy News Frank believes the sinking of the Titanic was an inside job.

The crew interviews singer Melaner Quiroz about her experience on the singing competition show “Reina De La Canción”, her love Juan Luis Guerra, and advice for aspiring singers who want to pursue their musical dreams like she did.

On this week’s Que Lo Que Quickie, the group chats with Senior Animator for Mass Appeal, Hector Arias. He tells us about growing up in Williamsburg before it got taken over by hipsters and shares insight on some of his professional animator/motion designer for projects like the Showtime Wu-Tang Clan documentary.

