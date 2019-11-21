UC Must-Reads: Dembow Took Over the Dominican Republic. Can It Take Over the World?

Oh snap, dembow, the popular youth driven Dominican music that has taken over the Dominican Republic and the diaspora, has now gone global. That’s right people; dembow has made it to the storied pages of Rolling Stone. Suzy Exposito and Elias Leight wrote a wonderful piece on the unlikely ascent of the genre with the suggestive title “Dembow Took Over the Dominican Republic. Can It Take Over the World?”

Check out: UC Must-Reads: Dembow Took Over the Dominican Republic. Can It Take Over the World?

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.